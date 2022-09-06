Azerbaijan exhibits number of UAVs at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense showcased a number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the 4th "ADEX-2022" Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, Trend reports.

The domestic 'Gartal' UAV, which is capable of carrying two bombs of three kilograms each, has been presented at the exhibition. The flight range of the device is seven kilometers, the maximum speed amounts to 70 kilometers per hour, whereas the flight time takes up to 30 minutes.

The exhibited 'Shahin' UAV can transport one bomb with the flight range of seven kilometers and the flight time of 30 minutes.

In addition, the 'Guzgun' UAV that is capable of carrying an explosive weighing up to 0.5 kilograms at a distance of up to seven kilometers, is also displayed at the exhibition. The flight speed is up to 80 kilometers per hour, while the time spent in the air equals up to 20 minutes.

One of the largest locally produced UAVs showcased at the exhibition is Simurg. This device can deliver two bombs of 10 kilograms each for a distance reaching 17 kilometers. The speed and time spent in the air are 50 kilometers per hour and up to 40 minutes, respectively.