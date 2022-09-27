Next generations will always be proud of this glorious history – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The next generations will always be proud of this glorious history, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a speech after laying flowers at a memorial plaque to 27 September-Remembrance Day in Garakhanbayli village, Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

"Our Victory march started from this direction, as we broke through the enemy's first line of defense. For 44 days, the Azerbaijan Army moved forward every single day. Every day, without stopping, without pausing, without getting tired, we went forward, shedding blood and giving martyrs, but advancing towards Victory. We didn't stop even for a day, we didn't step back even for a day, but went forward, chasing the enemy on the battlefield and winning the historic Victory. About 300 towns and villages were liberated from the enemy in a matter of 44 days. The enemy was forced to sign an act of capitulation and accepted their defeat. They were forced to withdraw from the lands that were still under occupation at the time.

We are a happy generation that this glorious mission has fallen upon us. We are a happy generation that we are both witnesses and participants of this historical event. The next generations will always be proud of this glorious history. We are proud that we are children of this land. We are proud that we have restored our rights on the battlefield, defeated the enemy, and from now on, we will live forever as a victorious nation, as a victorious country," the head of state said.