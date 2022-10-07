Azerbaijan defuses another mines laid by Armenians in Kalbajar and Dashkasan district (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. As a result of demining activities carried out by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units, another mines buried by the Armenian side on the territory of the Kalbajar and Dashkasan districts were detected, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

79 PMN-E anti-personnel mines and two TM-62M anti-tank mines in the territory of the Kalbajar district and 53 PMN-E anti-personnel mines and four OZM-72 anti-personnel fragmentation mines in the territory of the Dashkasan district were neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

"It should be noted that according to International humanitarian law, the 1997 Ottawa Convention prohibits the production, stockpiling, transfer, and use of anti-personnel mines. Despite this, a significant number of Armenian-made mines are detected in the liberated territories after Second Karabakh War. In particular, anti-personnel mines, buried with the purpose of causing human casualties, pose a serious danger to the lives of both civilians and servicemen. The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue activities on demining the Azerbaijani territories," the defense ministry stated.