Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Italy, following presidential order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree appointing Rashad Aslanov ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Italian Republic, Trend reports.

Following another presidential order, Mammad Ahmadzadeh was recalled from the post of ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Italian Republic, as well as to the Republic of San Marino, the Republic of Malta and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the UN World Food Program (WFP), the UN International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).