Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission to hold meeting in December 2022

Politics Materials 18 November 2022 21:21 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission will hold the meeting in December 2022, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Georgia diplomatic ties, Trend reports.

"The commission's activity testifies to fruitful economic cooperation between our countries," Pataradze said.

According to him, joint projects between the two countries play a crucial role in the economic development of the region.

The ambassador expressed confidence in the further success and development of Azerbaijan-Georgia economic collaboration.

