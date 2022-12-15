Azerbaijani FM talks claims of cutting off gas supply on Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Claims of the alleged cutoff of natural gas supply by Azerbaijan to the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment are fake, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on December 15, Trend reports.

He talked about the importance to study and resolve the existing problem.

"Azerbaijan didn't create any problems. Gas supply interruptions occurred in other districts of the country as well due to adverse weather conditions. If there was contact between the local population and public structures, this issue would be resolved in a timely manner. Now they avoid contact with the Azerbaijani side in order to increase the drama," the minister stressed.