Action Plan for deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan, ICESCO signed (PHOTO)

Details added (first published: 10:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. An "Action Plan for deepening cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization" was signed at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat on December 25, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the signed Action Plan it is planned to conduct joint events within the global "Peace for Culture" call, initiated by Azerbaijan. The other partners of the global call are the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and ICESCO. In addition, it is planned to support the Young Professionals Program of ICESCO and the projects that will be implemented in the areas of preservation and protection of monuments of the cultural heritage of the Islamic world, as well as information technology.

The Action Plan was signed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Morocco, Nazim Samedov, and ICESCO Director General Salim M. Almalik.

After the signing ceremony, a meeting was held between Ambassador Nazim Samedov and Salim M. Almalik. In the meeting, ICESCO's close cooperation with Azerbaijan and plans for further cooperation between the organization and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, as well as the Azerbaijani Embassy in Rabat, were discussed.