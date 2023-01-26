Armenians several times renamed Azerbaijani settlements – Western Azerbaijan Community's chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Armenians have renamed Azerbaijani settlements several times, however falsifying history is not so easy, Chairman of the Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia's territory), MP Aziz Alakbarli said at today's press conference, Trend reports.

"We're investigating once again the renaming of place-names. Armenia has even been renamed Azerbaijani monuments. All this is currently investigated and will be presented soon to the international community," he said.

Further, speaking of the adoption of the 'Return' concept of the Western Azerbaijan Community, the MP noted that this is one of the links in the battle for the return to historical lands.

According to him, the adoption of this concept, based on international law, constitutes a crucial step in the return of Azerbaijanis to their native lands.