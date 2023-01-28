Brazilian Foreign Ministry expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Brazilian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan in connection with the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, the ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

"The Brazilian government today (the day before - ed.) received with concern the news of an armed attack on the building of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, as a result of which an employee was killed.

Brazil recalls the principle of inviolability of diplomatic missions under international law and the importance of protecting their facilities.

The Brazilian government expresses its solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan, as well as with the families of the victims," the Foreign Ministry said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.