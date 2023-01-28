Switzerland expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over attack at Embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Switzerland expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over the attack at the Embassy in Tehran, the Swiss Embassy in Baku wrote in its Facebook page, Trend reports.

"Following today’s attack at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, which caused the tragic death of an employee and left two people wounded, the Swiss Embassy in Baku expresses its sincere condolences and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded," the publication says.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.