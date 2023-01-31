Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss current situation on Lachin-Khankendi road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has hold a telephone conversation with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

During the telephone conversation the sides discussed bilateral issues between Azerbaijan and Russia, measures to ensure peace and stability in the region, including the current situation in connection with the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Minister Bayramov noted with regret that, contrary to the tripartite statement, the demands of the protesters to stop illegal economic activities in the territory of Azerbaijan and the misuse of the Lachin-Khankendi road, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have not yet been fulfilled. He recalled that the allegations of an alleged "blockade" and the humanitarian situation have no basis.

He underlined that, despite the fact that Armenia had occupied the territory of Azerbaijan for 30 years, immediately after the war, Azerbaijan has proposed to establish and normalize relations with Armenia, made efforts to reach an agreement in the direction of delimitation, opening transport and communication lines and reaching a peace agreement with Armenia. Despite this, as the minister noted, the provocations of the Armenian side impede this.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.