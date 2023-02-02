Romania-Azerbaijani cooperation is entering new stage - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Romania-Azerbaijani cooperation is entering a new stage, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he made a joint press statement with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis.

“Energy, of course, is not only the issue of Romanian-Azerbaijani relations, but one at the center of the global agenda as a whole. For many years, the Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR has been operating in Romania, with more than 70 gas stations and several fuel depots.

SOCAR's activity in Romania already has a very good history. Now our cooperation is entering a new stage. While I was in Bucharest, an agreement was signed on the delivery of natural gas to Romania. Thus, Azerbaijani gas will reach a new destination in Europe. In parallel, using Romanian facilities, Azerbaijani gas will be transported to other European countries,” President Ilham Aliyev said.