Restoration of devastated areas in Türkiye to require large investments - TUIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Restoration of the areas in Türkiye, destroyed as a result of the earthquake, will require large investments, Chairman of the Turkish-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TUIB) Huseyin Buyukfirat said during the presentation of the "Fraternal Aid" support platform at the Baku SME House, Trend reports.

According to Buyukfirat, over 13 million people live in those areas.

"We do not rule out that several million citizens will have to evacuate to other parts of Türkiye. We understand that large investments will be required to restore the devastated cities and we are confident that our brothers, partner countries will provide us with the necessary support," he added.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 6,957 people were killed, 38,224 people were injured, and 5,894 buildings were destroyed.