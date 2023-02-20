Attack on Azerbaijani Embassy is violation of international law - son of Iran’s last shah (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran is a violation of international law, said Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last shah of Iran, in an interview with the Azerbaijani ARB TV Channel, Trend reports.

"The Iranian regime does not attach importance to international laws. There is no other way to call it. The Iranian regime has turned away from international laws and does not pay attention to them. The processes taking place in Iran can turn it into a free country. Every citizen living on the territory of Iran should respect the rights of the population of South Azerbaijan within the framework of the laws," he added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.

Trend shares the video: