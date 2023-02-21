Famous Azerbaijani sculptor awarded "Emek" Order (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. People's Artist of Azerbaijan, sculptor Omar Eldarov has been awarded the "Emek" Order of the 1st degree, Trend reports.

On December 20, 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree awarding Omar Eldarov with the “Emek” Order of the 1st degree for many years of fruitful work in the development of Azerbaijani culture.

The meeting with the People's Artist at the Heydar Aliyev Center was attended by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, First Deputy Minister of Culture Adil Kerimli, and Rector of Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts Natig Aliyev.

The invaluable merits of Omar Eldarov in the development of Azerbaijani culture and the role of his works in enriching Azerbaijani culture were emphasized. During the meeting, the great merits of the People's Artist in the training of young personnel during the years of his leadership of the Academy of Fine Arts were also noted.