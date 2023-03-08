Relations between NAM, EU established during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Relations between the Movement and the European Union had been established for the first time in the history of the Non-Aligned Movement during the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting in a limited format with Latvian President Egils Levits, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev assessed the participation of High Representative of the European Union, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell in the online session of the Non-Aligned Movement on COVID-19 in 2020 as a clear manifestation of that.

President Ilham Aliyev then provided information about the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the process of negotiations around a peace treaty. The President of Azerbaijan said that he supported the negotiations process and the Brussels peace agenda, which were carried out through the efforts of President of the European Council Charles Michel.