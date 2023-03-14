President Ilham Aliyev's visit to earthquake-hit Türkiye – example of brotherhood, says Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to earthquake-hit Türkiye is an example of friendship, brotherhood, and solidarity, the First Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) of Türkiye Binali Yildirim said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, Head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov in Ankara on March 13.

He expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and its people, including the New Azerbaijan Party, for supporting Türkiye in difficult times, emphasized the financial, moral, and humanitarian support of Azerbaijan, the hard and selfless work of Azerbaijani rescuers and doctors in the disaster area.

In addition, Yildirim pointed out the great moral and political significance of the New Azerbaijan Party delegation's visit.

"This is, first of all, friendly and fraternal support," Yildirim noted.

He also outlined that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed special gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for the support provided immediately following the earthquake. The official added that a strong Turkish state will heal its wounds and become even stronger with the support of the people and its friends.