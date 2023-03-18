During 30 years of occupation, there was no reaction to our words from any institution in international organizations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. For 30 years, we raised our voice of justice in all international organizations because of the occupation, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, there was no reaction to our words from any institution. On the contrary, the mediators involved in the Karabakh conflict tries not to solve the issue but to freeze it. The new information that has been emerging over the two and a half years since the Second Karabakh War confirms this again,” the head of state noted.