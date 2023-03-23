Alleged "summoning" of Azerbaijani ambassador to Dutch Foreign Ministry is another manipulation by Armenia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada commented on the allegations spread in the Armenian press about allegedly "summoning" the Azerbaijani ambassador to the Netherlands to the Foreign Ministry of this country and "reminding him that Azerbaijan does not comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice regarding the Lachin road", Trend reports citing the ministry.

"These statements, replicated by the Armenian press, are another lie and manipulation of the Armenian side, not reflecting the truth. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands was not summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country. The last meeting of the Ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands took place on his own initiative on March 15," Hajizada said.