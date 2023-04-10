Azerbaijani university's rector invites his ex-Armenian students to talks on reintegration (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The new release of the "Dialogue with Tofiq Abbasov" analytical video project was aired on the Baku Network Expert Platform, Trend reports.

The guest of the program was the Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages, a well-known public and political figure, scientist, academician and People's Writer Kamal Abdulla.

During the program, issues related to the process of reintegration of the Armenian minority of Azerbaijan's Karabakh were discussed.

Abdulla called on his former students of Armenian origin to engage in dialogue on the reintegration of Armenian residents of Karabakh.

"I once worked at the Institute of Foreign Languages [Azerbaijan University of Languages]. Among my students there were both young girls and boys of Armenian origin. I can invite all those who know me, my students, if they are watching us now, and if they remember our cooperation at the Institute of Foreign Languages," he said.