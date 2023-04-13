Azerbaijan, US discuss training of military pilots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, who is on a visit to the US, has met with Vice Chief of the US National Guard Bureau, Lieutenant General Marc Sasseville, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, in the meeting attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Ibrahim, the parties exchanged opinions on the current state of military cooperation within the framework of the State Partnership Program, the further development of the work in this field, training of military pilots, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Previously, Tahirov met with the Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, General Charles Brown.