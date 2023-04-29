EU ambassador to Azerbaijan shares post in connection with mine explosion in Tartar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko has shared a publication in connection with the mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, which killed 3 civilians, Trend reports via the official's Facebook page.

“With a deep sorrow we learned about a tragic loss of three lives after an explosion of a landmine yesterday in Tartar. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims. The European Union will continue our resolute support to Azerbaijan in its de-mining efforts,” he wrote.

On April 28, an anti-tank mine exploded in Tapgaragoyunlu village of Azerbaijan's Tartar district, as a result, 3 civilians were killed.

Employees of RPS Energy Ltd. company Nadir Yusifov, Sakhavat Gozalov, and Farid Sadiyev were killed in the blast.