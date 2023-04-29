Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

EU ambassador to Azerbaijan shares post in connection with mine explosion in Tartar

Politics Materials 29 April 2023 11:20 (UTC +04:00)
EU ambassador to Azerbaijan shares post in connection with mine explosion in Tartar

Follow Trend on

Nazrin Babayeva
Nazrin Babayeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko has shared a publication in connection with the mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, which killed 3 civilians, Trend reports via the official's Facebook page.

“With a deep sorrow we learned about a tragic loss of three lives after an explosion of a landmine yesterday in Tartar. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims. The European Union will continue our resolute support to Azerbaijan in its de-mining efforts,” he wrote.

On April 28, an anti-tank mine exploded in Tapgaragoyunlu village of Azerbaijan's Tartar district, as a result, 3 civilians were killed.

Employees of RPS Energy Ltd. company Nadir Yusifov, Sakhavat Gozalov, and Farid Sadiyev were killed in the blast.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more