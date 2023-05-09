Azerbaijani delegation visiting Çanakkale city in Türkiye (PHOTO)

ÇANAKKALE, Türkiye, May 9. A delegation of representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party, who is on a visit to brotherly Türkiye, visited Çanakkale, where they held a meeting with Governor Ilkhami Aktash, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of the New Azerbaijan Party, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics Adalat Muradov, Rector of the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ) Vazeh Askerov, members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Aydin Huseynov, Elnur Allahverdiyev and Chairman of the Sabunchi district organization of the New Azerbaijan Party Araz Khudadanov, as well as a representative of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Ainur Tuna Yavash and other officials.

Welcoming the Azerbaijani delegation, Ilkhami Aktash expressed satisfaction with the visit of the delegation.

"The unity of Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue in the future. There are bonds that bind our countries, our brotherhood is an example for the whole world," he said.