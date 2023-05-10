People's confidence in Heydar Aliyev thwarted attempting a coup d'état in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. People's confidence in Heydar Aliyev thwarted attempting a coup d'état in Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation from Shusha on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Our internal and external enemies also understood that Azerbaijan had already embarked on a development path. They were not going to give up their evil deeds.

Two weeks after the Contract of the Century had been signed, a coup attempt was staged in Azerbaijan. Again, the Heydar Aliyev factor and the people's confidence in him thwarted that attempt. More than one hundred thousand people gathered in Azadlig Square and voiced their support for their Leader while the elements involved in the military coup were crushed," President Ilham Aliyev said.