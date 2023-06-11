EU ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko thanked Azerbaijan for sending another humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Trend reports.

"High gratitude and appreciation to Azerbaijan sending another humanitarian assistance to Ukraine! It helps counter the consequences of horrible crime, destruction of Kakhovka dam," the ambassador wrote on his Twitter page.

On June 9, Azerbaijan sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Humanitarian aid was organized on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, taking into account the appeal of the Ukrainian side.

The humanitarian cargo consisted of water pipes, water pumps, and life jackets.

Moreover, 20 tons of fuel intended for equipment and vessels involved in rescue operations were sent to Ukraine.