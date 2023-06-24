Armenia must guarantee non-repetition of provocations to Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Armenia must guarantee non-repetition of provocations to Azerbaijan in the future, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting with the head of the representative office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan Dragana Kojic, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that along with taking the necessary measures, Azerbaijan expressed its readiness to enable Armenian residents [of Azerbaijan's Karabakh] to cross the Lachin checkpoint for medical purposes and provide the necessary medical supplies through the ICRC.

Besides, according to him, due to the current situation, Azerbaijan has the opportunity to provide assistance through the ICRC to the Armenian residents by supplying them using the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

On June 15, 2023, at 08:45 (GMT +4), as a result of opening fire from the territory of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Elshan Rustamov, who served at the Lachin border checkpoint, was injured.