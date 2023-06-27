Bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani FM, US State Secretary kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. A bilateral meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and US State Secretary Antony Blinken has kicked off in the US, Trend reports.

The meeting is being held at the National Training Center for Foreign Affairs named after George P. Schultz behind closed doors.

After the meeting, Blinken will take part in the first plenary session with the the FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The negotiations will continue until June 29. The main topic is the peace agreement.

