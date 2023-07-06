Baku NAM meeting participants sign final statement on elimination of colonialism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, which is chaired by the Republic of Azerbaijan, a round table on the "Complete Elimination of Colonialism" topic was held in Baku on the initiative of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, Trend reports.

This event, dedicated to the peoples subjected to colonialism all over the world, especially the last French colonies in the Caribbean Islands, South America, the Pacific and the Indian Oceans, allowed all interested parties to exchange views on the consequences of the colonial policy of France in the respective countries.

The Non-Aligned Movement, which unites 120 countries from all continents, as a global platform for the anti-colonial struggle based on the fundamental principles of international law, as well as the Bandung Principles and interests of peoples, considered it its duty to define new goals to support the peoples who are still fighting against colonial rule.

At the initiative of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, supporters of the independence of Martinique, Guyana, New Caledonia, French Polynesia and the secretariat of the GFLM Alliance (Groupe Fer de Lance Mélanésien) once again confirmed and pointed out the reliability of the principled position of the Non-Aligned Movement in the fight against colonial and neocolonial practices.

In Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as a result of an exchange of views by various movements on decolonization, the harmfulness of the colonial policy threatening the future and even the survival of these peoples in the long term was emphasized:

- The social situation is particularly deteriorating in Guyana, where more than 50 percent of the population is on the verge of poverty, unemployment is 30 percent; natural resources are being plundered, while 90 percent of the land is privately owned by France.

- Martinique and Guadeloupe faced two major disasters: genocide by substitution, which is part of the strategy of covert settlement: poisoning, which has a serious impact on natural ecosystems and public health, has led to record rates of cancer.

- The Kanak Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) in New Caledonia opposes the third referendum held in 2021 and once again confirms the right of the colonized people of New Caledonia to independence.

- Polynesia is currently fully occupied with the prospect of decolonization and the Tavini huiraatira no te Ao Maohi party, led by Oscar Temaru, wants to obtain observer status in the Non-Aligned Movement.

In a broader sense, the anti-colonial movements in Baku, supported by the non-governmental diplomatic network of the Afrika Mundus sphere, demand compensation for colonial crimes that affected both people of African descent and indigenous peoples.

They call on the countries of the world, as well as international organizations, including the UN, to support steps aimed at ensuring respect for their fundamental rights.

They undertake to continue and strengthen the struggle for the complete liberation of their peoples and the eradication of colonialism in order to form a new approach in international relations based on global cooperation of peoples, respect for equality and sovereignty of peoples.

The parties agreed to establish Baku Initiative Group against French colonialism and expressed readiness to continue cooperation.

The statement was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev, fron the Kanak Socialist Front for the National Liberation of New Caledonia Rock Wamytan and Magali Tingal, the Movement for Decolonization and Social Emancipation Maurice Pindard, Cindy Polyuks and Jean-Victor Castor, the Martinique Liberation Party Francis Carol, the Movement of Democrats and Environmentalists for Sovereign Martinique Claudette Duhamel, from Tavini Huiraatira no te Ao Maohi Oscar Temaru, Anthony Geros, Leon Tefo, Ella Tokaragi, from Africa Mundus Emmanuel Argo and Edwin Daiti.

Meanwhile, speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement yesterday, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that one of the countries is still pursuing neo-colonialism is France.

“French-administered territories outside Europe are the nasty remains of the French colonial empire. France must respect the sovereignty of the Comoros over the island of Mayotte as well as the rights of the New Caledonian people and other peoples in French overseas communities and territories,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that France has to apologize for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes and acts of genocide against NAM member countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and other places.