Turkmenistan's entrepreneurs poised to export their agricultural products to UAE

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 27. Turkmenistan's entrepreneurs are poised to export their agricultural products to the UAE, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, Nokerguly Atagulyev, at the Turkmen-Emirati Business Forum in Ashgabat city.

"We are ready to export environmentally friendly agricultural and food products produced by the country's private sector to the UAE market," he said.

Atagulyev noted that the geography of the export markets of Turkmen entrepreneurs is expanding every year and now includes about 50 countries in the world.

At the same time, the Chairman stressed that the share of the non-governmental sector in the gross domestic product of Turkmenistan has reached more than 70 percent (excluding the fuel and energy sector), adding that new enterprises in the agricultural and food industries created by entrepreneurs in recent years have allowed the country to significantly reduce imports of meat and dairy products, vegetables and fruits, soft drinks, and juices.

Meanwhile, in recent years, the agricultural and food sectors of Turkmenistan have been developing significantly due to government reforms aimed at modernizing agricultural technologies, improving the irrigation system, and expanding the area of irrigated land, which allows for increased production of cereals, vegetables, fruits, and other crops.

Private enterprises and farmers, actively implementing innovative methods and cooperating with international partners, play a key role in this process, which contributes not only to meeting domestic needs but also to expanding the country's export potential.