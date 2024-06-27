First day of EDB Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Almaty concludes (PHOTO)

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 27. The first day of the Annual meeting & Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has wrapped up in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The first day featured sessions on "Islamic Finance in Central Asia," "Water, Energy, and Food in Central Asia: Partnerships and Projects for Sustainable Development," and "The Eurasian Transport Network: Potential, Challenges, and Solutions."

Participants discussed the growth of Islamic finance in Central Asia, global trends in Islamic finance and banking, and the coordination of the "water, energy, and food" nexus. They also explored cooperation between multilateral development banks and international organizations to advance the water and energy sectors in Central Asia, promising projects in these areas, transport projects, and key areas for developing the corridor freight base.

On the first day of the event, the participants sealed the deal and put pen to paper on several agreements. The EDB and the Islamic Development Bank Institute shook hands on a memorandum of understanding to pave the way for the growth of Islamic finance in Central Asia. In addition, the EDB sealed a deal with Dar Al Sharia Consulting Company to join forces in the realm of Islamic finance.

Studies titled "Promoting High Environmental and Social Standards in Central Asia: EDB Experience and Lessons Learned" and "The Eurasian Transport Network" were also presented during the event.

On the flip side, the second day is jam-packed with three additional sessions on the agenda.

To note, the Eurasian Development Bank 2024 Annual Meeting and Business Forum is taking place in Almaty on June 27–28.

The event features a series of sessions on the topics of Islamic finance, transport, ecology, energy, and digital technologies.

The Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank carrying out investment activities in the Eurasian region.

The EDB's authorized capital is $7 billion. The main share in the EDB portfolio is occupied by projects with an integration effect in the areas of transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering.

