Kambarata HPP-1 project necessitates trans-boundary cooperation - EDB

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 27. The Kambarata HPP-1 project requires trans-boundary cooperation, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Nikolay Podguzov told reporters on the sidelines of a business forum in Almaty today, Trend reports.

"The project must be discussed by at least three countries - Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. We have expressed our readiness, together with the World Bank, to allocate funds from the technical assistance fund to update the feasibility study of the Kambarata HPP-1," said Podguzov.

His remarks highlighted the importance of the EDB's suggestion.

"We have presented it to the government of Kyrgyzstan and are actively engaged in dialogue with the World Bank. They are very attentive and, let's say, partner-like in their approach to us on this and other issues. Therefore, I am confident that we will organize this project together with the World Bank. Later, after clarifying the financing volume, we'll participate in the syndicate that will fund the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1.

We are in an absolutely constructive dialogue with the government of Kyrgyzstan. The main thing is that the project should not stall. The process of organizing the feasibility study is ongoing. We have a lot of work to do, especially concerning hydraulic structures, in Kyrgyzstan.

We are actively financing the Kulanak HPP project, and construction work is already underway there. As for Kambarata HPP-1, we are ready to allocate funds and will be pleased to participate jointly in this project," the EDB official added.

To note, the Kambarata HPP-1 on the Naryn river is the largest hydropower project in Kyrgyzstan and is expected to become one of the largest hydroelectric projects in Central Asia. Once completed, the HPP will have a capacity of 1,860 MW and will generate 5.6 billion kWh of electricity per year. The height of the dam is expected to reach 256 meters, and the volume of the reservoir will be more than 5.4 bcm of water.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel