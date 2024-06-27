Baku hosts 1st day of "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for Sustainable Future" int'l forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. On June 27, the first day of the International Forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for Sustainable Future" concluded in Baku, Trend reports.

The two-day forum is being organized with the support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and Tamiz Shahar JSC.

The forum features participants from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, UN representatives, and delegates from various international organizations and countries.

Faig Mutallimov, Head of the Environmental Policy Department at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, emphasized the forum's significance for learning from international experience.

"It's crucial for us to exchange ideas with around 300 participants and study international practices. Azerbaijan has prioritized 'green' development as a key national goal, aiming for a transition to a 'green' economy. We believe these two days will offer ample opportunity for extensive discussions on this topic," he said.

Mutallimov mentioned that the "Zero Waste - Baku" initiative is expected to be adopted at the end of the forum on June 28.

"In today's world, waste is not just discarded items. Instead, waste recycling enterprises are widely used to create new products, turning waste into a valuable economic resource. Baku is taking various measures in this direction, but we also believe it’s important to hold similar events in other regions. We are confident these two days will be filled with fruitful discussions. As a result, we will gain important insights, and the world will witness Azerbaijan's positive experience," Mutallimov added.

Etibar Abbasov, Chairman of Tamiz Shahar JSC, highlighted the company's goal to maximize waste utilization for environmental benefit.

"Today's forum will contribute to the preparation for COP29 and allow us to discuss crucial issues related to sustainable development goals," Abbasov said.

He noted that Tamiz Shahar JSC is actively engaged in waste management, overseeing the Balakhani Waste-to-Energy Plant, and producing clean electricity through waste incineration, which is fed into the general power grid.

"Today's event, titled 'Solidarity for a Green World: From Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future,' underscores the importance Azerbaijan places on this area," Abbasov noted.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and COP29 President, Mukhtar Babayev, spoke on the importance of waste recycling.

He stressed that enhancing waste recycling methods and incorporating innovations in this process ensure efficient resource use and reduce the demand for raw materials.

Addressing plastic waste pollution, the minister identified it as one of the most serious environmental issues.

"I want to highlight UNEP's leading role in addressing plastic waste. UNEP is working to strengthen cooperation among countries, supporting the development of global initiatives and programs to combat plastic waste," Babayev emphasized.

He noted that Azerbaijan is paying special attention to this issue. He reminded that since 2019, the import, production, and sale of polyethylene bags thinner than 15 microns, as well as single-use plastics, have been banned. Polyethylene bags 15-50 microns thick are available to customers at markets for a fee.

He also addressed the issue of medical waste.

"Medical waste can pose a serious threat to the environment and human health. Therefore, we must apply modern methods and technologies for the collection, sorting, transportation, and disposal of medical waste," the minister said.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is conducting extensive educational campaigns to inform residents of Baku and other regions, promote waste sorting, and collect batteries, glass, plastic, and other recyclables for processing.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva noted that the UN is developing a new concept for solid waste management, and the recommendations will be included in new state strategies.

Andreeva reminded that Azerbaijan cooperates with UNEP and UNIDO on waste management.

"People worldwide must radically change their behavior regarding waste. Not only governments and public institutions but also private organizations and households must understand their responsibility for keeping the planet clean," Andreeva emphasized.

She believes that a significant reduction in waste can be achieved through more efficient resource use. Additionally, the latest technologies enable waste recycling.

The forum will continue tomorrow.