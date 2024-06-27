Central Bank of Türkiye holds meeting on refinancing rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Central Bank of Türkiye has taken a decision to keep the refinancing rate at 50 percent, Trend reports.

The weakening in the primary trend of monthly inflation observed in May has currently halted.

The Central Bank of Türkiye has announced that it will closely watch the dynamics of liquidity and will diversify its sterilization options if necessary.

The next meeting of Türkiye's Central Bank is scheduled for July 23.

