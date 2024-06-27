ADB keen to offer Azerbaijan support in climate-resilient infrastructure - president

Photo: The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) gladly offers its support to Azerbaijan for the prioritization of green energy and the creation of climate-resilient infrastructure, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said at an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the partnership between Azerbaijan and the Bank, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

The ADB president emphasized that Azerbaijan is focusing on innovative initiatives such as sustainable urban transport, e-mobility, digitalization of railroads, metro system improvement, desalination of seawater, and ensuring safe water supply.

An event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's partnership with ADB took place today. At the event, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan's representative on the ADB Board of Governors, highlighted ADB's role as a strong and reliable development partner over the years. He emphasized that ADB's cooperation has yielded numerous successful outcomes, actively supporting economic reforms and financing infrastructure projects aligned with Azerbaijan's government priorities.

