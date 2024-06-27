Uzbekistan may join Eurasian Development Bank by end of 2024 - chairman of board

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 27. Uzbekistan may join the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) by the end of 2024, EDB's Chairman of the Board Nikolai Podguzov told reporters at the bank's Annual Meeting and Business Forum, Trend reports.

“I can say that now, having already received Uzbekistan's application to join the bank, approximately Uzbekistan's participation in the bank will be 10 percent. We hope that this year all legal issues related to accession will be finalized,” he said.

Nikolai Podguzov noted that this diversification will affect proportionally the change in shares of participants and shareholders in the bank.

To note, the EDB 2024 Annual Meeting and Business Forum is taking place in Almaty on June 27–28.

The events feature a series of sessions on the topics of Islamic finance, transport, ecology, energy, and digital technologies.

The Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank carrying out investment activities in the Eurasian region.

The EDB's authorized capital is $7 billion. The main share in the EDB portfolio is occupied by projects with an integration effect in the areas of transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry, and mechanical engineering.