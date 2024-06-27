Azerbaijan explores energy storage know-how with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received a delegation led by General Manager for Eurasian Region Zhu Bo, representing China Southern Power Grid Company and Powerchina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited, Trend reports.

At the meeting, details were shared about the incorporation of environmentally friendly power sources into Azerbaijan's power grid in the coming years, as part of the country's commitment to expanding renewable energy usage.

An extensive presentation was given by the Chinese side, outlining their proposals for various types of energy storage systems. The unique characteristics of these technologies were thoroughly examined, and the potential for implementing storage systems in Azerbaijan's wind and solar energy sectors was explored.

