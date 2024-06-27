Waste sorting system to include all districts of Baku next year - executive authority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Next year, the waste sorting system will cover all districts of Baku, the city's Executive Authority representative Mirhasan Hasanov said at the Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for Sustainable Future International Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, Baku has an ample supply of containers for various types of household waste, all of which are produced locally in Azerbaijan. The Narimanov district became the first district to launch a pilot project for waste sorting.

"To date, eight out of 12 districts in Baku have been integrated into the waste sorting system. This year, two more districts, Binagadi and Khazar, will be connected, and by 2025, Garadagh and Sabunchu will complete the process," he noted.

The official mentioned that all districts in Baku will be equipped with the necessary containers for different types of waste. The technical infrastructure of the executive authority is sufficient to address the collection and processing of waste delivered to Baku landfills and the Balakhani Waste-to-Energy Plant.

Hasanov also highlighted that a monitoring center in the capital oversees the storage and disposal of waste from companies and facilities operating in Baku.

To note, the forum has started its work in Baku today and will last for two days.

The forum is organized with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Tamiz Shahar OJSC. It is attended by officials from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, UN representatives, and delegates from various international organizations, including several foreign countries.

