Armenia set to establish diplomatic relations and open borders with Türkiye - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Armenia is ready to settle relations with Türkiye, establish diplomatic relations, and open borders, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Tallinn, Trend reports.

He noted that, as a result of dialogue with the Turkish side, clear agreements have been reached outlining steps toward a comprehensive settlement.

The minister also addressed the issue of opening borders between Armenia and Türkiye for citizens of third countries, as well as for citizens of Armenia and Türkiye holding diplomatic passports.

"We consistently reaffirm our commitment to this. I believe the time has come to implement these agreements," Mirzoyan said.

