BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is to pay an official visit to Hungary, Trend reports via the ministry.

During the visit, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is scheduled to meet with the Hungarian military and political chiefs in Budapest and to attend defense industry companies.

The minister's official visit will go through June 29.

