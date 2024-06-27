Caspian-run Russian navy fleet sails amicably into Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The small artillery ship Volgodonsk and hydrographic warship Anatoly Guzhvin of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Federation Navy sailed into Baku on a casual, amicable visit, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

According to information, the crews of the ships were met by representatives of the Navy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, the ship crews will be taken on a whirlwind tour of the city of Baku to explore its cultural and historical landmarks, and also engage in a friendly sports showdown between military seamen.

This amicable visit will remain in effect until June 30.

