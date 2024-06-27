COP29 to bolster Azerbaijan's global climate change role - ADB President Asakawa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. COP29 will bring Azerbaijan to the forefront of the climate agenda and strengthen the country's leading role in addressing pressing global issues related to climate change, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa said at an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the partnership between Azerbaijan and ADB, Trend reports via the nation's Ministry of Finance.

He commended Azerbaijan's preparations for COP29.

The ADB president also highlighted that the partnership between Azerbaijan and the Bank aims to support an inclusive, green, and prosperous Azerbaijan. He reiterated the bank's commitment to continue collaborating with Azerbaijan towards achieving these objectives.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP started in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel