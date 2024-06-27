Kazakhstan to maximize regional water sector coordination - IFAS

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 27. Kazakhstan will maximally strive to improve coordination in the region’s water sector, the chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), Askhat Orazbay, said during the session "Water, Energy, and Food in Central Asia: Partnerships and Projects for Sustainable Development" at the Almaty Business Forum, Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan, given its heft and capacity in the region and taking into account that water use problems in our region are becoming increasingly acute, will strive as much as possible to improve coordination in the region over the coming three years. We are talking about regional and multilateral interaction, and there is an appropriate platform for this, which is called the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea," he said.

According to Askhat Orazbay, since the IFAS emerged 31 years ago, it is the only organization of this type in the Central Asian region, which includes only five Central Asian states.

"There is no other such organization in the region. The main activities within IFAS are carried out in such directions as water management issues, water resource utilization issues, energy issues, environmental protection issues, and socio-economic development," he added.

To note, the session "Water, Energy, and Food in Central Asia: Partnerships and Projects for Sustainable Development" was held within the framework of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Business Forum held in Almaty.

The participants discussed the coordination of development in the water-food-energy nexus, cooperation between multilateral development banks and international organizations, and the most promising projects and approaches in government regulation, the water sector, the power sector, and industry.

