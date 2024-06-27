Azerbaijani energy minister and UNEP representative view nation's green energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) have a broad agenda for discussions, covering topics from reducing methane emissions to developing agro-photovoltaic systems and transitioning to low-waste and zero-waste electric transport in Azerbaijan, said Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Inger Andersen, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

She made the statement during a meeting with Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Baku.

Notwithstanding its oil and gas industry, the UNEP representative praised Azerbaijan for its proactive participation in green energy projects. With its involvement in the Global Methane Pledge (GMP) and its hosting of COP29 in November, Azerbaijan is clearly important to the fight against climate change.

At the meeting held at the Ministry of Energy, the main topic of discussion revolved around projects that aim to facilitate Azerbaijan's shift towards renewable energy sources. These projects involve supporting the development of green energy corridors and interconnectors that connect renewable energy producers and consumers in various regions, contributing to the global energy transition.

Additionally, plans were discussed for organizing World Environment Day in Baku in 2026.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel