Armenia willing to finalize and sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Armenia is ready to finalize the peace treaty with Azerbaijan and sign it in the coming months, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Tallinn, Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia is committed to the peace agenda and ready to normalize relations with Azerbaijan.

According to Mirzoyan, Armenia is prepared to continue the demarcation process based on the Alma-Ata Declaration signed in 1991.

"I sincerely believe that we have an opportunity to close the chapter on conflict in the South Caucasus and establish peace in our region. This peace will benefit all the people and countries in the region," Mirzoyan said.

To note, on June 26, Armenia received a new package of proposals on the draft peace agreement from Azerbaijan.

On June 4, Ani Badalyan Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, announced that Armenia responded to Azerbaijan's latest proposals on the draft peace agreement by submitting a revised 9th edition.

On April 8, Yerevan replied to the 8th revision of Baku's proposals on the peace treaty.

Earlier, on January 4, 2024, Armenia initially sent its version of the peace treaty text to Azerbaijan. In February, Armenia received additional proposals on the peace treaty from Azerbaijan.

The negotiations on the peace treaty text are conducted directly between the countries.

