Azerbaijan tallies volume of residents' investments in Aghdam industrial park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The investments of residents in Aghdam Industrial Park have amounted to more than 35 million manats to date, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, representatives of business structures familiarized themselves with Aghdam Industrial Park within the framework of the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together".

Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency (İZİA) Seymur Adigozalov, noted that the park was created to create competitive industrial production in the region and provide a favorable business environment for investors.

Furthermore, it was noted that Aghdam Industrial Park is second in the country after Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in terms of the number of residents. The resident status of the industrial park was granted to 25 business entities, and six more companies were registered as non-residents. The total volume of their investments exceeds 216 million manats.

Meanwhile, it is planned to create more than 2,000 workplaces in the industrial park at the expense of these business entities. To date, investments by residents have amounted to more than 35 million manat ($20.5 million), and about 300 permanent workplaces have been created. Various production enterprises will start working in Aghdam Industrial Park soon.

Moreover, information was given that in the liberated territories, there is a preferential mechanism for the use of public utilities, exemption from customs duties and taxes on the import of several materials and raw materials, as well as subsidization of social insurance contributions and other additional benefits.

In the course of familiarization, a video about industrial parks in the exempted territories was demonstrated, and detailed information about such enterprises as Aghdam Industrial Park as BAFCO Invest LLC (production of footwear), Mister Decor LLC (production of wallpaper), and Metkons LLC (production of ventilation, fire-fighting equipment, and metal products) was presented to the participants of the event.

Having familiarized themselves with the business prospects of the park, the newly created modern infrastructure, mechanisms of state support, and activities of the enterprises, the businessmen assessed the investment opportunities.

