Despite Azerbaijan's supplying gas to Europe, European banks had not demonstrated readiness to ensure financing - President Ilham Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the Bank's pivotal role in developing sectors critical for both the country and regional cooperation. The head of state particularly appreciated the Asian Development Bank's steadfast support in projects related to the transportation of Azerbaijani natural gas, contrasting it with financial delays caused by European financial institutions. The Azerbaijani President reiterated in this regard that, as he had mentioned before, despite Azerbaijan's supplying natural gas to Europe, European banks had not demonstrated readiness to ensure financing, unlike the Asian Development Bank.

The President underscored that as Azerbaijan progresses, new objectives and challenges arise in creating strong economic ties with neighboring countries around the Caspian Sea and beyond. The head of state emphasized the importance of charting new pathways to continue successful cooperation with the Asian Development Bank.