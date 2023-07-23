Azerbaijan sets exemplary model of peaceful coexistence, says head of EconomyFirst Limited London

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 23. Klaus Jurgens, the Head of EconomyFirst Limited London, commended Azerbaijan's dedication to peace and its efforts in the restoration of the church in Shusha, Trend reports.

Jurgens told reporters on the sidelines of the Shusha Global Media Forum that Azerbaijan's actions serve as a powerful demonstration of its commitment to peace. The country's approach exemplifies the importance of building, creating, and restoring, rather than engaging in destructive endeavors. He expressed admiration for this approach and its positive message to the world.

He urged Armenia to respond in a similar manner and become advocates of peace, discouraging unfair and illegal demands. He believed that through mutual respect and good-neighborly relations, both countries can foster better relationships, leading to peaceful coexistence.

Jurgens pointed out that Azerbaijan sets an exemplary model of peaceful coexistence, as he personally experienced during his visit, particularly to Shusha. He encouraged the media, especially journalists, to actively contribute to promoting peace. He stressed the need for impartiality, thorough research, and objective reporting. While acknowledging that journalists from different countries might have diverse approaches, he urged them to write more about Azerbaijan's efforts and share their thoughts on international platforms.

Jurgens suggested that journalists sent abroad play a crucial role in conveying these messages to a wider audience. While acknowledging the challenges involved, he emphasized the importance of persistently writing articles for international newspapers and delivering speeches on television. By doing so, they can help the messages transcend the borders of Azerbaijan and contribute to global peace-building efforts.

The forum, organized by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, was attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures.

In addition, 60 managers and representatives of local media are among the participants.