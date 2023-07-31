Azerbaijan designates city days in its liberated territories

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 31 July 2023 14:20 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order “On the establishment of city days in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The directive seeks to preserve the historic triumph of the Second Karabakh War.

The aforementioned document will allow the localities listed below to yearly commemorate their designated commemoration dates: August 26 – Lachin City Day, October 4 – Jabrayil City Day, October 17 – Fuzuli City Day, October 20 – Zangilan City Day, October 25 – Gubadli City Day, November 8 – Shusha City Day, November 20 – Aghdam City day, and November 25 – Kalbajar City Day.

