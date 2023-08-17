President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Gabon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Gabon – Independence Day.

I believe that through our joint efforts friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Gabon will continue to develop and our cooperation will continue successfully both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Gabon peace and prosperity," the letter said.