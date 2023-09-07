Statements, rhetoric, provocations of Armenia undermine sustainable regional peace - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Statements, rhetoric, and provocations of Armenia undermine sustainable peace in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the meeting with the special representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations Igor Khovaev, Trend reports.

According to the minister, statements, rhetoric and provocations of the Armenian side that undermine the peace agenda and directed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan also undermine efforts and initiatives to establish lasting peace in the region.

The minister also emphasized the inadmissibility of Armenia’s interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan.